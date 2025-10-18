Capitals Notebook: Dubois To IR, Team Still Feels There's Room For Improvement

The Washington Capitals got another update on Pierre-Luc Dubois on Saturday, as the forward went on the injured reserve as he continues to deal with a lower-body ailment.

Dubois, who has been skating in a non-contact jersey, will not play on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, but is expected to upgrade to contact this week and return over the next stretch of games. Despite going on IR, the injury is not a long-term concern.

The 27-year-old skated again on Saturday as Washington held a lighter practice and saw several players skate with their kids afterwards.

With Dubois still hurting, Ethen Frank remains up as an extra forward option. Meanwhile, Dylan McIlrath has been activated from the IR.

Washington has two games remaining on their home stand to open the season and are riding an impressive four-game winning streak following a dominant 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

Takeaways: Strome, Ovechkin Lead Charge, Capitals Surge Past Wild

Here's everything to take away from the Capitals' 5-1 win over the Wild.

Still, the group feels that there's ways to go when it comes to their overall play and believes that this isn't the best the team has to offer at this point.

"I think we still have lots of potential. I think we still have to improve ourselves... we're working on it," Alex Ovechkin said, adding, "How I said, sometimes you just need a couple of games to feel the puck, to feel the rhythm... we just have to play the same way."

The Capitials return to the ice on Sunday for a matinee with Vancouver at 12:30 p.m. before playing host to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.