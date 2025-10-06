Capitals Notebook: Latest On Chisholm After Skate Cut, McIlrath & Roy Updates, 3 Head To Hershey With Roster Being Set

ARLINGTON, V.A. — As the Washington Capitals got back to work with a busy practice on Monday, they saw another injury scare while setting their opening night roster.

Declan Chisholm suffered an apparent skate cut and was rushed off the ice, and did not return to finish the skate. Per coach Spencer Carbery, Chisholm should be okay, but he'll speak with trainer Jason Serbus to see where he's at.

"It's a scary situation," Carbery said.

Meanwhile, defensemen Dylan McIlrath and Matt Roy did not skate on Monday, and McIlrath has been placed on the injured reserve to open the season.

All the while, Vincent Iorio remains up with the team and has made the opening night roster. Carbery said that he's earned an extended look, but that the team is still seeing where things go with injuries before making any decisions on that front.

Ivan Miroshnichenko skated with the Capitals at practice, but ultimately, was returned to the AHL's Hershey Bears. He does not require waivers, so can report immediately, and it was the final move that D.C. needed to get the roster down to 23 players after waiving Ethen Frank and Clay Stevenson, who cleared waivers and will head to Hershey.

Washington opens the season on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins. The team will keep the same lines from the preseason finale, with Anthony Beauvillier in for Miroshnichenko on the third line and Sonny Milano the healthy scratch.

Defense is subject to change based on player availability.

Here were the combinations on Monday:

Aliaksei Protas-Dylan Strome-Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Vincent Iorio

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren