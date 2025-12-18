Capitals Notebook: Lineup Up In The Air As Team Works Through Ailments, Leonard Takes 'Significant Step'

The Washington Capitals are working through quite a bit in the locker room, and as a result, their lineup is up in the air against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A handful of players didn't take part in the team's optional morning skate, and coach Spencer Carbery said the team is navigating things on the injury and illness front.

"We've got a bunch of things we're working through, injury-wise, personal, so it'll be a true game-time decision for a lot of things," Carbery said, adding, "We've got some guys who are feeling under the weather."

Carbery isn't certain he'll have enough healthy forwards to go with 12 up front, so the team may run seven defensemen. In turn, the coach didn't have more insight on how the lineup will look, including whether Connor McMichael will remain at center after moving there in the final minutes of Tuesday's loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the team got a positive sign on Thursday, as Ryan Leonard took the ice for practice with the group in a non-contact jersey.

Ryan Leonard Takes Step In Recovery, Joins Capitals For Morning Skate In Non-Contact Jersey

The Capitals rookie continues to recover from shoulder and facial injuries suffered on a hit from Jacob Trouba.

The 20-year-old, who suffered a shoulder and facial injuries after a hit from Jacob Trouba on Dec. 5, had been skating on his own with the team on the road, and this marked his first time joining the group for practice.

"A significant step," Carbery said of Leonard's progress.

His current timeline has him set to return in early January, which would be welcome for D.C., who is struggling on offense of late with him out of the mix.