Capitals Notebook: Milano Dealing With Upper-Body Injury, Ovechkin Talks Recovery, Dowd Returns

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals saw a key absence up front on Monday, as Sonny Milano did not skate as he deals with an upper-body injury.

The injury is not related to the ailment and subsequent setback that held him out for all but three games last season, and is "nothing significant," per coach Spencer Carbery. Milano is expected to return to skating as soon as Tuesday, and should be fine for the start of the regular season.

It's good news for the 29-year-old, who is trying to make his NHL comeback and has made a statement so far through the start of training camp. He has four goals and two assists for six points in his first two games of the preseason, and beyond that, has been moving well and showcasing his speed, vision and playmaking ability through the practice sessions, too.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals winger Sonny Milano likes to look at the bright side.

While Milano was out, Alex Ovechkin also took a step forward, skating in a regular jersey and being cleared for contact for the first time in training camp. He said he felt good and expects to be ready in time for the start of the regular season.

"You just have to be smart with it," Ovechkin said of his status, adding, "Sometimes you come to the training camp and you feel sore in your knee or your wrist or something, so you have to do maybe injection, maybe take some pills to feel better. But overall we didn't want to do it right now, so that's why we (had) days off, working out with the team and did some extra stuff to recover."

Meanwhile, Washington also saw Nic Dowd return to the ice for individual skills work with Kenny McCudden on Monday. He has missed the last few days of camp due to personal family matters.

Dowd is expected to rejoin the team in the coming days and be ready for the start of the regular season.