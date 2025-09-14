Capitals Place Mitch Love On Leave Amid Investigation

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have placed assistant coach Mitch Love on team-imposed leave pending an investigation by the National Hockey League.

Per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, two of the teams interested in hiring Love as a head coach this offseason received a letter that details a situation involving past misconduct. This led to an investigation from the league.

It's unclear what the exact nature of the misconduct is that Love is being investigated for. Washington announced Love's leave on Sunday without further comment. It is understood that he will not be in attendance for the team's upcoming training camp, which begins on Thursday.

Love had interviewed for a number of head coaching positions around the league this offseason, but wasn't hired for any of those vacancies.