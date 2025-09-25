Capitals' Plan For Alex Ovechkin As He Recovers From Injury In Training Camp

The Washington Capitals saw captain Alex Ovechkin take another positive step, as he skated on his own earlier on Thursday morning as he works his way back from a lower-body injury.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Ovechkin remains day-to-day, and the hope is that he will practice at some point by the end of the week. Then comes the plan to get him into game action ahead of the start of the regular season on Oct. 8.

"What I have in my head is hoping to be able to get him into one road, one home exhibition game to get him two," Carbery said. "s it the end all be all for him to play two exhibition games? No, but that'd be the ideal world is he gets two games before the start of the year."

Ovechkin has yet to practice with the group after leaving Day 1 of camp earlier prior to skate testing. Walking by on Wednesday, he assured reporters he was "all good," and is still making progress skating on his own.

The 40-year-old is entering his 21st NHL season and the final year of his contract. He is three goals away from 900 in his career, and has not made any decisions regarding what the future will hold beyond next season.