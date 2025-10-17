Capitals Recall Ethen Frank From Hershey

The Washington Capitals recalled forward Ethen Frank from their AHL Hershey Bears on Friday.

Frank has played in both the opening games so far with Hershey, scoring a pair of goals in the season opener on October 11th. Last season, Frank earned a call-up to Washington midway through the season, playing in 24 games with the Capitals and scoring four goals and three assists in that time. In four preseason games this season, Frank notched two assists.

Frank is likely to be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild.