Capitals Relieve Assistant Coach Mitch Love Following Results Of NHL-Led Investigation

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have officially relieved assistant coach Mitch Love of his duties, effective immediately, the team announced on Sunday.

The decision comes after findings and results of an NHL-led investigation into past allegations.

"The organization is committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability," the Capitals wrote in a statement.

Washington first placed Love on team-imposed leave as the NHL conducted an investigation into his conduct. The Capitals offered no further comment on the situation.

Per insider Frank Seravalli, the investigation into Love began when teams received a letter from a woman who had a former relationship with the coach, which cited concerns surrounding his behavior.

It's believed that this also contributed to him not landing a head coaching gig despite several vacancies and interviews this offseason.

With Love out, Patrick Wellar has been up from the AHL's Hershey Bears and serving as an assistant coach. It remains to be seen if he'll be a full-time hire.