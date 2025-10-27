Capitals Share Latest On Dylan Strome, Center Considered Day-To-Day

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will wait and see where things stand on the Dylan Strome front, as they got a bit of positive news on the injury front.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Strome is considered day-to-day, a better prognosis than origianlly thought. He will not travel to Dallas.

Strome was hurt in the first period of Saturday's loss to the Ottawa Senators after getting tied up with Artem Zub, colliding with Jakob Chychrun, who fell on his leg and sliding into the end boards. The 28-year-old needed help getting off the ice.

Though he tried to came back for a couple of shifts, he went back to the dressing room before the end of the period and did not return. Carbery, however, said that made him optimistic about his status.

With Strome on the shelf, the Capitals recalled Ethen Frank from the AHL's Hershey Bears, and to make space for him to come up, will likely place Strome on the injured reserve, meaning he could miss at least the next three games.

Connor McMichael has slotted into Strome's spot at first-line center for the time being, working with Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard, who also earned a promotion to the top-6.