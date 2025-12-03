Capitals Share Latest On Nic Dowd, Who Will Miss Eighth Straight Game Due To Injury

The Washington Capitals will be without Nic Dowd for the eighth straight game on Tuesday when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, there is no current timeline on Dowd, who went on the injured reserve last week. He has been skating, but it's unclear when he will be ready to return.

Dowd last played on Nov. 17 at home against Los Angeles, logging 19:21 minutes. He has appeared in 19 games for Washington this season, picking up a goal, four assists and plus/minus rating of plus-2.

Getting the 33-year-old center will be big for the Capitals, as he plays a pivotal role on the penalty kill and is one of the team's trusted leaders and most reliable performers.

Puck drop is at 10:30 p.m. ET.