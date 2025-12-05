    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Sign Goaltender Parker Milner To PTO With Lindgren Hurt; Food Critic To Back Up vs. Ducks

    Dec 5, 2025, 23:53
    The Capitals had to make a PTO on the fly.

    Kim Klement — Imagn Images

    With Charlie Lindgren dealing with an upper-body injury hours before Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, the  Washington Capitals had to find a goalie on the fly. Luckily, they had one on hand in Parker Milner.

    Milner, who was on the trip serving as an extra goalie at practice, signed a professional tryout to join the Capitals and will back up Logan Thompson on Friday against the Ducks.

    The 35-year-old is not an emergency backup goalie and does not have a professional title with the team, but regularly skates with the Capitals as a practice netminder. He played collegiate in college and spent previous seasons with the Capitals’ AHL and ECHL affiliate Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays.

    His last season was in 2019-20 with Hershey and South Carolina, where he worked in a tandem with no other than Thompson.

    By day, Milner works as a food critic and serves as the food editor for the Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.