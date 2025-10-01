Capitals Waive 4, Including Trineyev, Assign Bjorklund To Hershey In Latest Round Of Cuts

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals made more cuts on their off day on Wednesday, placing four players on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Hershey Bears and loaning goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey.

Washington waived Louie Belpedio, Graeme Clarke, Henrik Rybinski and Bogdan Trineyev, who join 33 other players placed on the wire. If they clear by 2 p.m. on Thursday, they will be sent to the AHL.

Belpedio and Clarke signed two-way contracts with the Capitals this offseason, with Belpedio giving the team another big-bodied, right-handed defenseman and Clarke providing additional scoring depth amid the Bears losing a number of key forwards this offseason.

Capitals Injury Updates: Ovechkin 'Hopeful' For Thursday, Milano Skates, Fehervary Ramping Up

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are seeing some progress on the injury front, as captain Alex Ovechkin is hopeful for Thursday's home game against the Boston Bruins.

Rybinski was a dark horse for a roster spot and had a decent showing through camp, but there just isn't space for the center on the opening night roster, as Sonny Milano, Hendrix Lapierre, Andrew Cristall, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Ethen Frank and more remain in the thick of the competition up front. Ilya Protas also remains up with the big club.

Trineyev, meanwhile, was hopeful to make the NHL jump earlier this offseason before Washington acquired Justin Sourdif, who fills the role that Trineyev would've taken on as the fourth-line right wing. The Russian had a decent showing at training camp and managed a goal in preseason, but ultimately, couldn't do enough to win a roster spot.

The Capitals will return to practice on Thursday with the roster now sitting at 33 players. While the forward competition continues on, there is also quite a bit to watch on the blue line, with Vincent Iorio and David Gucciardi still battling for a spot with Dylan McIlrath as they try to force the coaching staff's hand.