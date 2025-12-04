    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carlson, Sourdif Out For Capitals vs. Sharks Due To Injury

    Dec 4, 2025, 03:01
    The Capitals are working through more injuries as they take on the Sharks.

    The Washington Capitals will be missing two key members of the lineup on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks, as John Carlson and Justin Sourdif will sit out due to respective upper and lower-body injuries.

    With Sourdif on the shelf, Connor McMichael will move up to second-line center. Nic Dowd, back after missing the last eight games with an injury of his own, will take McMichael's place at 3C.

    On defense, Rasmus Sandin appears set to work with Martin Fehervary, and Declan Chisholm will draw in on the backend.

    Here are the line combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliasksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Ryan Leonard-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

    Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano

    Martin Fehervary-Rasmus Sandin

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson