Carlson, Sourdif Out For Capitals vs. Sharks Due To Injury

The Washington Capitals will be missing two key members of the lineup on Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks, as John Carlson and Justin Sourdif will sit out due to respective upper and lower-body injuries.
With Sourdif on the shelf, Connor McMichael will move up to second-line center. Nic Dowd, back after missing the last eight games with an injury of his own, will take McMichael's place at 3C.
On defense, Rasmus Sandin appears set to work with Martin Fehervary, and Declan Chisholm will draw in on the backend.
Here are the line combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Aliasksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary-Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson