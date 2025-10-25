Dubois Set To Return For Capitals vs. Senators, Frank Loaned To Hershey

WASHINGTON — Pierre-Luc Dubois looks ready to return to the mix, as the Washington Capitals activated him from the injured reserve ahead of Saturday's meeting with the Ottawa Senators.

In turn, Washington loaned Ethen Frank, who was called up with Dubois hurting, back to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Dubois has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury he suffered back on Oct. 12 against the New York Rangers. He upgraded to contact on Thursday and has been a full go over the last two days, while he also made the trip up to Columbus to continue skating.

The 27-year-old is a plus-1 through three games this season and is still looking for his first point of the campaign. He has 66 points in 85 total games with Washington.

Washington is still awaiting word on Rasmus Sandin, who remains day-to-day with an upper-body ailment.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.