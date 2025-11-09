Dubois To Miss 3-4 Months For Capitals After Undergoing Surgery

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will be without Pierre-Luc Dubois for the next 3-4 months, as the forward underwent surgery on Friday to address injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

The adductor muscles are in the inner thigh and allow for movement to the center of the body while stabilizing the pelvis.

Dubois was hurt on Oct. 31 against the New York Islanders after digging in for a face-off and falling onto the ice after a battle for the puck. He was in visible pain as he had to be helped off, and wasn't putting much weight on his leg.

The 27-year-old has appeared in just six games for Washington this season and had dealt with an unrelated upper-body injury earlier in the year.

Dubois' current timeline has him on track to return at some point in February or March.