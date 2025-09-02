Fehervary Joins Capitals Informal Skates As He Continues Recovery; Cristall, Leonard & More Back In Town

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The vibes were immaculate and the mood was high at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Tuesday, as the Washington Capitals saw a handful of familiar faces return to the mix, including Martin Fehervary.

Fehervary is continuing to work his way back from a torn meniscus and subsequent surgery he underwent at the end of the regular season, and mentioned to Slovak media recently that he was still dealing with some complications related to his knee.

The hope is that he'll be good to go for the start of training camp. The 25-year-old skated with the group early on under the watchful eye of trainers, but left the ice before they started to get into small-area drills and heavy contact.

Meanwhile, prospects Andrew Cristall and Ryan Leonard took the ice, as both showcased their speed and skill following intense training over the summer. They were the first two on the ice as they look to become mainstays on the NHL roster this season.

Dylan McIlrath also joined the group, which also consisted of regulars Dylan Strome, John Carlson, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Sonny Milano, Nic Dowd, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Logan Thompson, who have all been skating the last handful of weeks.

Where Will Ryan Leonard Start In The Capitals' Lineup?

For the Washington Capitals, the upcoming season will be more telling of Ryan Leonard than his debut last season.