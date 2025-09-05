Nicklas Backstrom Shines In Return To Competitive Hockey Overseas

After missing the last couple of seasons with the Washington Capitals, Nicklas Backstrom is back on the ice and making his return to competitive hockey overseas, and he started things off with a bang as Brynäs IF took on Klagenfurter Athletiksport Club in the Champions Hockey League on Thursday.

Backstrom had an assist on a Jakob Silfverberg goal and also delivered a huge hit on EC KAC defenseman Jesper Jensen Aabo.

Viaplay Hockey (@ViaplayHockeySE) on X

🗣️ "Bäckström, här har vi lite gubbastyrka!" Nicklas Bäckström delar ut en rejäl propp på Klagenfurts tidigare Malmöspelare Jesper Jensen Aabo 💢👀

Viaplay Hockey (@ViaplayHockeySE) on X

Bäckström-Larsson-Silfverberg! 🤝⚫️ Brynäs besegrade Klagenfurt med 4-2 i Nicklas Bäckströms tävlingscomeback🔥✅

The 37-year-old had stepped away from hockey the last couple of years amid complications following hip resurfacing surgery in June 2022. He signed a deal with his hometown team, Brynäs, this summer to return to playing professionally, and said he's feeling well and is in good shape.

"Right now, my body feels great. I've been on the ice all summer. I feel ready to take on that task," Backstrom said, adding, "It's hard to say, but I myself feel that I’m hopefully a good hockey player and can contribute as much as possible."