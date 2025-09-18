Ovechkin Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury, Leaves First Day Of Capitals Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin left the ice before Group B's session on Thursday and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, per the team.

Ovechkin didn't take part in skate testing and was on the ice briefly before heading to the locker room.

The 40-year-old is entering his 21st season with the Capitals and is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer with 897 tallies. He is three away from becoming the first player in league history to reach 900 goals in the regular season.

This story is being updated in real time.