Ovechkin Scores Hat Trick, Including Insane Between-The-Legs Goal, In Datsyuk's 'Magic Game'

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin's still got it, and he showcased his skills once again on Saturday in Pavel Datsyuk's "Magic Game" honoring his career.

Ovechkin, playing on the Detroit Red Wings legend's team along the likes of Ilya Kovalchuk and more familiar faces, put on a show with three goals and two assists en route to a 13-8 win for Team Datsyuk.

"Datsyuk was such a mentor, a role model," Ovechkin told MatchTV, per a DeepL translation. "His work on and off the ice, his human qualities will be remembered for a lifetime."

After helping set up Team Datsyuk to get them on the board, Ovechkin took matters into his own hands, scoring three quick goals to give the group a dominant lead. He didn't shy away from adding some flair, either, as one of his tallies came on a between-the-legs move from in tight.

The 39-year-old has played in multiple exhibition games this summer back home in Russia while also being honored for breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record. Fans can rewatch the full Magic Game here.

Ovechkin is set to return to the United States in the coming weeks for the start of his 21st season with the Capitals.

