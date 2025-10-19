Report: Department of Player Safety Will Take Second Look At Tom Wilson's Hit On Filip Chytil

Tom Wilson was at the center of a controversial hit in the Washington Capitals' loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday when he ran into Filip Chytil in the neutral zone, and the NHL Department of Player Safety will have another look at the play.

Per CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal, the DoPS is "still going to take a close look" at the play, but it is expectation is that it will agree that it was a legal play.

In the first period, Wilson was going through the neutral zone when he set his sights on Chytil, who was making a pass up ice. Wilson ran into Chytil a tad late on the play and sent his shoulder into Chytil's chest. Chytil's head snapped back, and he fell hard to the ice as trainers had to come out to attend to the Canucks winger.

Officials initially called a major penalty on the play, but after review, it was deemed a "good hockey hit," and the penalty was waved off as Wilson remained in the game. He went on to score the Capitals' third goal of the game in a late rally, but ultimately, the team fell 4-3.

Takeaways: Capitals’ Ugly Start Leads To Loss To Canucks

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals didn't get off to the start they wanted against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, and from that point on, things only got worse.

Wilson hasn't been suspended six times over the course of his NHL career, with his latest being in March 2024 after high-sticking Noah Gregor. The last time he was suspended for a hit was in 2021, when he sat for seven games after boarding Brandon Carlo.