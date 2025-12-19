Ryan Leonard Cleared For Contact, Carbery Shares Latest On Capitals Rookie's Timeline

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Just one day after joining the Washington Capitals for the first time for practice, Ryan Leonard took another significant step forward in his recovery on Friday, shedding the non-contact sweater for a regular jersey.

Leonard has officially been cleared to start taking contact, and he appeared comfortable as he took part as a full participant in the team's well-attended optional practice.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, there is no exact timetable for when he'll be back, but nothing's been ruled out, either. Regardless, it was a good sign to see Leonard getting back in the swing of things.

"I’m going to be non-committal to his timeline. I haven’t talked to (Jason Serbus) today. I’ll just leave it at that. He’s still in his progression coming back from injury," Carbery said, adding, "Just another step in his progression to coming back, moves into now where he’s able to get in and around players, take a little bit of contact. So he’ll just continue to progress."

Leonard is recovering from shoulder and facial injuries suffered on Dec. 5 against the Anaheim Ducks, when he took a heavy hit up high from Jacob Trouba behind the net. He's since missed five consecutive games. At the time of his injury, he ranked fourth among NHL rookies in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Washington will face Leonard's brother, John, and the Detroit Red Wings in a set of back-to-back games this weekend, and then face the New York Rangers at home before the holiday break. It's unclear if Leonard will be ready before that time.