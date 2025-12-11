Ryan Leonard Out 3-4 Weeks With Shoulder Injury Following Hit From Jacob Trouba

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got an update on Ryan Leonard's recovery, as he's expected to miss 3-4 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on the hit from Jacob Trouba in the Dec. 5 game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Coach Spencer Carbery elaborated that it wasn’t a head injury or concussion sustained on the hit, but a shoulder injury and “some facial injuries.”

Leonard was skating behind the net when Trouba hit him up high, sending him hard to the ice and leaving him bloodied and injured. He was able to get up and skate off under his own power. Trouba did not receive a penalty or any supplemental discipline for the hit.

It's good news for the 20-year-old, who was placed on the injured reserve and said to be out for an "extended period of time" before being reevaluated. There was thought that the recovery time could be longer.

At the time of his injury, Leonard was riding a four-game point streak and ranked fourth among all NHL rookies in scoring.

With the current timeline, Leonard is expected to be back in January.