Ryan Leonard Takes Step In Recovery, Joins Capitals For Morning Skate In Non-Contact Jersey

The Washington Capitals got a positive update on Ryan Leonard on Thursday, as the rookie took the ice for the first time since his shoulder and facial injuries and joined the group for morning skate.

Leonard was in a powder blue, non-contact jersey, but took part in skills work ahead of practice and then stayed on to go through more drills.

It's a positive sign for the 20-year-old, who suffered a shoulder injury and facial injuries following a hit from Jacob Trouba early on in the Dec. 5 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. His timeline is 3-4 weeks, which could have him returning as soon as early January.

At the time of his injury, Leonard ranked fourth among all rookies in scoring with seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 29 games.

Getting Leonard back will be a big boost for Washington, who has dropped the last three games and four of the last five while looking to generate more consistent offense.