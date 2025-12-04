Sourdif’s Injury Not Long-Term, But He Will Miss ‘A Little Bit Of Time’ For Capitals

The Washington Capitals will be without center Justin Sourdif for the time being due to a lower-body injury, coach Spencer Carbery said following the team’s win over the San Jose Sharks.

Carbery didn’t go into details, but said that Sourdif, who did not play on Wednesday, won’t be on the shelf for an extended period.

“Nothing long-term, going to miss a little bit of time,” he said.

Sourdif appeared injured midway through the second period of Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Kings following a collision in the defensive zone. Though he limped to the bench, he ultimately finished the game.

The 23-year-old is playing a pivotal role in his first full NHL season, skating on the second line with Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas in Pierre-Luc Dubois’ absence.

Through 27 games this season, Sourdif has three goals and three assists, along with a plus/minus of plus-6, while averaging 12:46 minutes a night.

Meanwhile, John Carlson is dealing with an upper-body injury and also missed Wednesday’s contest, though he took warmups and may be closer to a return.

Washington returns to action on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks to close out its road swing out west.