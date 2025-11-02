State Of The Capitals: What's Going On, And What's The Fix?

The Washington Capitals are hurting — quite literally, and figuratively.

As Washington battles numerous injuries up front with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Rasmus Sandin hurting, it also finds itself in the throes of a four-game losing skid, their longest losing streak since the 2023-24 campaign.

In turn, the dominant Capitals that dominated the league last year are missing in action, as games that they could find ways to win last year have slipped through their fingers.

"We're fighting it a little bit," Dylan Strome said. "And we gotta find it."

What exactly is going on, and is it time to panic?

Well, for starters, the issue is a glaring one: the offense hasn't been showing up over this recent stretch.

Looking at 5-on-5 play, the chances actually been there; over this slide, D.C. still remains atop the league standings in expected goals-for and scoring chances-for percentage, but its goals-for percentage of 38.46 ranks third-worst in the league. Washington has also hit a total of 17 posts and crossbars this season, the eighth-most occurrences league-wide.

The luck just hasn't been there, and when the Capitals do get shots through to the net, they haven't been high-quality chances. Also, over the course of the game, Washington has found itself getting shut down and has struggled to get good entries into the offensive zone and sustain pressure.

"Everyone needs to start working harder, I think when things aren't going your way, everyone needs to pick it up a notch," Connor McMichael said. "Just try and win some more pucks back, maybe shoot a couple more pucks that we usually wouldn't and crash the net and just try to find a way to find a loose puck and bang one home.

All the while, Alex Ovechkin, who led the way with 44 goals last season, just isn't finding the net for one reason or another as he continues to get into the rhythm of the regular season. It's reminiscent of his start to the 2023-24 season, though he picked it up in the second half and still finished with a 30-plus goal campaign.

So far, he has two goals, both off the same play off the face-off, but it doesn't seem like he's in top form quite yet, and he hasn't been able to carry play at 5-on-5 or on the man advantage.

Which brings us to the main issue: the power play.

The Capitals power play, without any argument, has been the difference between wins and losses over this losing streak. Washington has gone 0-for-13, and missed out on multiple opportunities against the New York Islanders and Buffalo Sabres in this most recent back-to-back that would have been able to give the team some leverage, especially late in regulation time.

So far this season, the team has converted on just 15 percent of its chances, the seventh-worst PP percentage in the NHL.

"The power has not been nearly good enough... you just need some momentum on those power plays, and it kills momentum," coach Spencer Carbery said bluntly.

Not only do the Capitals struggle to get set up and create plays, entries also remain a problem as teams have no trouble forcing a turnover and sending it back down ice. D.C. also surrendered a shorthanded goal against on Friday, and gave up a shorthanded breakaway late in regulation on Saturday.

To right the ship and stop the bleeding, it'll start with scoring goals.

“It’s on the players on the ice at the end of the day to go out and make it happen," Tom Wilson said.

Looking at other areas where the Capitals are struggling, the penalty kill has faltered, though recently it's started to find its rhythm. On the defensive side of things, with the exception of the Saturday loss to the Ottawa Senators, Washington has tightened up, and goaltending hasn't been a main issue with starter Logan Thompson leading the league in goals saved above expected and boasting a .935 save percentage.

Ultimately, though, the team does have to show more consistency and play well in front of both goaltenders, with Charlie Lindgren having gotten the short end of the stick these past couple of games on the second half of back-to-backs.

Another issue for the team comes from failed coach's challenges. So far this campaign, the Capitals have lost all four of their challenges this season, and in turn, will go shorthanded. Regardless of how the calls or game is going at the time, it's a momentum killer, and it's come back to haunt Washington.

All of that being said, what's the fix?

Well, it's still early, and there are 70 games left to work with, so there's no reason for panic. Getting points early on is important, especially to accomodate for tougher stretches later on in the campaign amid playoff pushes, but right now, D.C. is sitting right outside Wild Card territory and the race remains close.

There are growing pains with every season, and the Capitals are trying to figure things out when it comes to finding chemistry and a spark. That's even more difficult considering Dubois and Sandin's absences, while Strome also recently returned from a lower-body injury that held him out for a couple of games. All the while, the coaching staff is adjusting with Mitch Love no longer behind the bench.

That being said, though, the Capitals haven't been playing bad hockey. Looking at the advanced numbers, they often control play at 5-on-5 and have their opportunities; it's just a matter of finishing and puck luck.

The best solution is to trust the process, and as Washington continues to put in the work and maintains a united front, things will resolve.