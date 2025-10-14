Strome, Capitals Feel Power Play On Verge Of Breakthrough

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Though it’s only been three games, the Washington Capitals feel urgency to get their power play up and running.

Washington has had eight power-play chances so far, including five in their season-opening loss to the Boston Bruins, and have yet to convert on any of those chances.

That said, the man advantage has generated a handful of looks and has deployed some new tactics, especially on the second unit, and Ryan Leonard did score off a nice setup shortly after an opportunity expired on Long Island.

When it comes to what’s not working to open the season, Dylan Strome cited a lack of execution.

“We had some decent looks, but obviously, not enough sustained pressure,” Strome explained. “After the first game, obviously it’s been an emphasis for us, we’re trying to get better at the power play and just try to create momentum.”

At times, Washington has struggled when it comes to entries, and then, there’s getting set up and maintaining possession in the offensive zone at 5-on-4. Getting through the neutral zone was also an area of concern in the opener, though the team’s improved there.

"Every game we’re going to be better and better," Ovechkin said.

Capitals Notebook: Dubois Injury Update, Thompson Starts, Game Plan vs. Lightning

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are in for a tall task against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, and they'll also be without one of their top forwards.

For Strome and the power-play units, it’s just a matter of time before the puck starts going in, but at the same time, there are different elements that the team is trying to incorporate in order to find success.

“I just think we’ve tried a few different things with our breakout this year and we’re just trying to get a little bit more set up in the zone,” Strome said, adding, “Maybe better at face-offs and then winning those pucks back and winning the draws is probably the first step. Get through that, and we should be okay.”

With Pierre-Luc Dubois day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the Capitals put Sonny Milano in his spot on the top power-play unit. Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson and Tom Wilson round out that first PP line, and Jakob Chychrun, Rasmus Sandin, Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard continue to be the go-to second unit.

In the end, Strome believes that all it will take is one goal for the flood gates to open.

“We got really skilled players on the power play and we should be able to execute,” Strome said, also noting, “We obviously can be better and (have) a little better execution, and hopefully, we can find a way to get on the board.”

Washington will look to net its first power-play goal of the season on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.