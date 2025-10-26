Strome Leaves Capitals-Senators With Lower-Body Injury

WASHINGTON — Just as Pierre-Luc Dubois made his return to play, the Washington Capitals lost another top skater to injury in Dylan Strome, who will not return to Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators.

On an early power play chance, Strome was going to the front of the net when he got tangled up with Artem Zub. Then, Jakob Chychrun fell back on his leg as he slid hard into the end boards.

Strome needed help getting up and off of the ice, putting little weight on his left leg as he headed to the dressing room.

The 28-year-old returned a few minutes later, skating on his own during the media timeout and staying for a few extra shifts with linemates Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas, but he ultimately returned to the room near the end of the period.

It's not a good sign for Strome, who hasn't been injured over the course of his Capitals tenure, with the exception of a chipped tooth that he played through. His last injury came in 2021, when he was concussed.

Through eight games this season, Strome has two goals and eight assists for 10 points.