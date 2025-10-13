Takeaways: Lindgren Powers Capitals Past Rangers

Coming off their first win of the season, the Washington Capitals headed to Manhattan looking to feed off that momentum. They delivered, and a lot of that is thanks to Charlie Lindgren.

Lindgren shined, and Anthony Beauvillier scored the lone goal of the game as the Capitals held off Rangers, 1-0.

Here are the takeaways from the shutout win:

Forward Lines Get New Look

Coming off a game just 24 hours prior, coach Spencer Carbery elected to switch up the lines and make some changes.

Connor McMichael took over at center while Hendrix Lapierre drew out up front, allowing Sonny Milano to make his season debut on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome.

Carbery's new lines seemed to work well, as each trio found chemistry and generated some good pressure against the Rangers and Jonathan Quick.

The third line also looked to have more overall stability, with McMichael feeding well off Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Leonard.

Halfway through, the Beauvillier-Strome-Ovechkin line reunited, and Beauvillier scored on a tip, which ended up as the lone tally of the night.

Chisholm Makes Season Debut

Washington also saw Declan Chisholm make his season debut and play in his 100th career game when he slotted in for Trevor van Riemsdyk, who was a healthy scratch.

Chisholm looked strong playing on his off-side with Jakob Chychrun, and though he prefers his natural left side, he put up a good showing, picking up an assist.

The 25-year-old was physical, making smart decisions with the puck and moving the play well up ice. He also helped generate a couple of looks from the point.

Charlie Lindgren

Coming off what he said was a really strong offseason, Charlie Lindgren made his season debut against New York, a team he has good career splits again. He didn't disappoint.

The 31-year-old stepped up with some big stops, including a wicked glove save on a 2-on-1 break and a diving stick save. He ended the night stopping all 35 shots he faced, while helping Washington stave off some high-danger chances from the Rangers' brass.

It's a promising start for Lindgren, who is trying to do what he can to earn more starts with Logan Thompson beginning the season at the No. 1.