Two Capitals Remain In Canada's Olympic Conversation As Team Meets & Makes Additional Cuts

Team Canada spent quite a bit of time meeting on Monday, and made more cuts to its list of prospects for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina as two Washington Capitals remain in the conversation.

Canada's general manager Doug Armstrong told NHL.com on Monday that Canada feels it is in a much more comfortable spot when it comes to filling out the roster.

"I think we’re down to a much more manageable number of players that we’re going to really hone in on in the next month," Armstrong said. "Our next meeting will be the first week of December. We’re hoping probably to have, I’d say, 80 percent of the team in pencil then and then use that last month to round out that roster."

That said, two Capitals remain in the conversation when it comes to the Olympics, one of them being alternate captain Tom Wilson.

Wilson, who is coming off a 30-goal season, leads the Capitals with nine goals and seven assists for 16 points in 15 games this season, and his 45 hits rank 22nd league-wide. He continues to step into a bigger role and showcase his leadership, and plays on both special teams.

The 28-year-old has emphasized over and over that it would be a dream to play for his country, though his focus remains on helping Washington get back to where it was last season.

"To have an opportunity to be in the conversation at the very least is pretty special," Wilson said, adding, "I'll focus on the Caps and what we're doing here."

Meanwhile, the goaltending competition remains "wide open" for Canada, per Armstrong, and Logan Thompson is among those in the running for a spot.

Thompson has been in conversations with Canada since the start of the season, and apparently, the reason for the 4 Nations snub came from management not wanting Thompson to be unhappy with a backup role.

Thompson, though, is fine with anything, though his primary focus remains on the Capitals.

“Hope I make it," Thompson said. "If not, still cheering on Team Canada, but my main focus is here with the guys.”