Alex Ovechkin & Giant Food Launch Limited Edition Cereal, 'Ovi's Great Crunch'

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will find his picture on grocery shelves starting Friday, as he and Giant Food launched a new cereal called Ovi's Great Crunch in honor of him becoming the NHL's new all-time leading goal scorer.

The cereal is a limited-edition, classic cornflakes-style cereal, that will be available exclusively at Giant starting Sept. 19. It costs $2.99, and part of the proceeds will go to THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer, which he launched during his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's goal record to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research.

Ovechkin is on the front of the box in the Capitals' black Screaming Eagle jersey and holding a custom Ovi bowl.

“I’m excited to partner with Giant Food again on this new cereal,” Ovechkin said. “I hope fans and kids enjoy it and remember to eat breakfast every day! I’m also very grateful to Giant Food for helping promote and encouraging fans to donate to the V Foundation to help fight cancer."

This is the second time Ovechkin and Giant have teamed up on a cereal, as they launched Ovi O's back in 2019 after the captain brought home the Stanley Cup.

“As a sponsor of the Washington Capitals for eight years, and the leading grocer proudly serving the Washington DC area for nearly 90 years, Giant Food is excited to once again honor Alex’s achievements and offer our shoppers – and the city’s sports fans – a fun moment to celebrate his incredible contributions to Washington D.C.,” Ira Kress, president of Giant Food, said. “Shoppers will not only enjoy Ovi’s Great Crunch cereal but will also take pleasure in knowing that every box purchased supports Alex’s truly laudable dedication to ending pediatric cancer.”