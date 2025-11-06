Alex Ovechkin's 900th Goal Meant A Lot. For Jakob Chychrun, It Meant Everything

WASHINGTON — A smile spread across Jakob Chychrun's face as he took a deep breath, reflecting on what it meant to be a part of history as he helped set up Alex Ovechkin's 900th career goal.

Chychrun fired a shot that hit the end boards and ended up right on the tape of Ovechkin, who then spun and fired a backhand past Jordan Binnington for the milestone tally.

He struggled for words — he wanted better ones — to describe how it felt to be a part of it; after all, it hadn't really sunk in yet that he was again, on the ice for one of Ovechkin's milestones as the greatest goal scorer of all time.

He managed, though.

"It's just special. You know, O's been just been a big, big bright spot in my life and being able to be here with him, watch him do what he does and be a part of it in a small, small way has been very special," Chychrun said.

As the two posed for a photo together postgame, Chychrun looked into the future, realizing that it's a memory that he'll not only cherish, but get to share with the next generation.

"Looking back one day when i got kids who are obsessed with the game and my teammates and guys like O and young guys coming up that's when it'll be really, really cool of them to see the photos of me and O, like the one we just took," Chychrun said. "i was fortunate to be on for the record-tier and breaker and obviously (900), so just very fortunate and blessed to be a part of it."

Ovechkin's goal was something that the Capitals, who busted out of a four-game slide, needed, and for Chychrun, it's also something worth remembering with the team unsure about the captain's plans beyond this season.

So, for now, he's just making the most of every moment he can.

"Just cherishing the moment and soaking it all in. Just don't want these moments to end," Chychrun smiled. "I'm just gonna enjoy this time with him, but definitely tough to find the words."