At 29, Smallman Finally Getting His Big Break With The Capitals: 'I Had To Pinch Myself'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Spencer Smallman was on the bus with his Hershey Bears teammates, on the way to Providence after a game in Springfield, when coach Derek King came back and let him know the good news: he was being called up to the Washington Capitals.

Smallman couldn't believe it.

"I had to get him to say it a few more times, because I was in shock," Smallman admitted. "It was good. The guys were excited for me on the bus, and I couldn't be more happy to be here."

Amid injuries to Pierre-Luc Dubois and Ethen Frank up front, the Capitals needed another reliable forward option, and chose to go with Smallman, a veteran of the AHL who's been waiting for his chance at the Show for quite some time now.

For coach Spencer Carbery, going with the 29-year-old was an easy decision based on how he put himself on the radar since signing a two-way deal with Washington back in 2024.

"He never ended up being recalled (last year), but he was a point of discussion at various points... he's done a good job in Hershey, and the coaches continually talk about if there's one guy that should be considered when you're talking about a call-up, here's the list, and he's on that list constantly," Carbery said. "Felt like it was a good opportunity for him to get up."

Smallman, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft,is a hard-working, gritty forward who prides himself on a good forecheck. He battles hard for the puck and takes good care of it, while getting the play up ice and making things happen on offense. He can play wing or center, and is a reliable, two-way player, first and foremost.

Why Are The Capitals Sticking With The Same First Power-Play Unit? Spencer Carbery Explains

Amid the Capitals' power-play woes, the top unit remains together — and Spencer Carbery has a reason why.

He's spent the last eight years in the ECHL and AHL developing his game and trying to break through, but just hasn't been able to get his NHL chance yet. Finally, he's earned that with the Capitals, an organization where he's felt he's been able to really thrive and take his game to the next level.

"It means so much. As soon as I got here last year, I felt like everybody just brought out the best in me," Smallman said. "I'm an older guy, but I feel like they really developed me later in my career. I feel like I'm still getting better at 29, and I owe a lot of that to Washington."

The 6-foot-1 forward has been making the most of his experience so far, trying to absorb as much as he can and enjoying being around the likes of Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, both of who he watched growing up — he even admits he had to pinch himself when he flew on the plane with them for the first time.

It's unclear when he'll draw into the mix for D.C., but for now, he's just focused on bringing what he can to the table.

"I'm a responsible player when I'm playing well and playing fast, making plays and getting in front of the net and in on the forecheck, stripping pucks from guys and playing a team game," Smallman said.

After all, he knows chances like this don't come around every day, and if there's one thing he's learned, it's to trust in the process.

"You never know," Smallman said. "Just never stop trying to get better. Just keep going."