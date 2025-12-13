Bogdan Trineyev Set To Make NHL Debut For Capitals Vs. Jets: 'Go Compete Your Butt Off'

The Washington Capitals will see an NHL debut on Saturday as they pay a visit to the Winnipeg Jets, with call-up Bogdan Trineyev set to draw into the lineup.

After a long wait to rotate into the mix, Trineyev will slot in for Sonny Milano on the fourth line. He was told the news on Friday before the team traveled.

"(I want him to) just be himself. Got his first NHL game, he's done great work inside the organization, had a great start in Hershey, our player development coaches rave about just his overall 200-foot game and how well he's played in the AHL," coach Spencer Carbery said. "I know he's been up here for a while, it's kind of been patiently waiting. He will tonight, and that's a lifelong goal of his."

Prior to his call-up, Trineyev appeared in 16 games for the AHL's Hershey Bears this season, putting up six goals and six assists.

Logan Thompson will get the start.

When it comes to what Carbery wants to see from Trineyev in his first game, he went back to him just being himself and focusing on his own game, which is that of a power forward with good offensive instincts and physicality.

"Go compete your butt off and don't worry about making mistakes," Carbery said. "Just go and be yourself."