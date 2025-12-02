Brandon Duhaime, A 'Stabilizer' On A Skilled Third Line, Continues To Help Power The Capitals

It's not always flashy, but Brandon Duhaime continues to be a big part of what makes the Washington Capitals... well, the Washington Capitals.

Since joining the team last summer, Duhaime's impact has been second to none; his teammates can't stress that enough.

He's not only a fundamental part of the locker room, known for his relentless motor, endless pranks (that he claims he's not responsible for) and positive presence, but on the ice, he plays quite a few roles as a bit of a jack of all trades.

Duhaime's spent the majority of his tenure in the District on a fourth line with Nic Dowd, but with Dowd on the injured reserve and the Capitals having shaken things up to ignite a spark offensively, he's been playing a different role on a new-look third line with Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard.

The results have been a game-changer for D.C.

"Dewey's a stabilizer, he's a guy that's really responsible, really smart, really strong in the key areas of the ice. I think with Leno and Mikey... (he's) a stabilizing winger that is a little bit more defensive minded, responsible," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, 'He does a good job of bringing energy, physicality, intelligent play in all three zones."

Playing alongside two high-octane offensive players, Duhaime has been tasked with crashing the net and doing a bit of the dirty work on that trio, while also playing on the defensive. His physicality and grit also has opponents think twice when they think about going after the likes of Leonard and McMichael.

It's also made matchups easier on Carbery, as Duhaime makes sure that trio can stack up against other team's top lines, especially if the Capitals are on the road and don't have last change.

While adapting to a different role than his usual one on a checking line, Duhaime's emphasized the importance of continuing to maintain his playing style while not overthinking.

"I'm just sticking to my game, not going outside of it," Duhaime said. "I'm playing with two really skilled players, and it's just important to not kind of get outside my game and play the simple hockey that I've been playing."

At 5-on-5, that trio has been effective, generating physicality and speed, along with more high-danger chances for without Duhaime on that line. All the while, Leonard and McMichael's numbers have been trending in the right direction.

For Leonard, having Duhaime on his opposite wing has made a big difference for his game, and it goes beyond what he does on the ice.

"What (doesn't) he bring? He has so much energy each and every shift, and the way he talks on the bench, I think that really goes unnoticed," Leonard said.

And ultimately, that's what the Capitals love about him.