Brandon Duhaime's Side Quest? Spearfishing In The Florida Keys & Starting His Own YouTube Channel

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals forward Brandon Duhaime spent a good amount of his summer down by the ocean.

When he's not playing hockey, the 28-year-old can be found in the Florida Keys, spearfishing.

"I don't have a boat... we head down there for the weekends and try to get on the water as much as we can," Duhaime said. "After the season, I was down there for a couple weeks and got amount of spearfishing in. "

Duhaime also took longtime friend and teammate Jakob Chychrun down to the Keys to try it out, though it apparently "didn't go too good."

"You'd have to ask him (about it)," Duhaime quipped.

It's a longtime hobby of Duhaime's, and he also likes to document his adventures. This summer, he put on the GoPro and captured some footage, and then had another friend filming some of the action, too.

"Potentially some video to come," Duhaime said, adding, "Maybe we'll put something out and let everyone see what it's about... it's just something I really enjoy."

He has a YouTube channel, "Divin' With Dew," that he's planning to start up this season and beyond — as soon as he learns how to upload video.

"I'm really pushing," he joked when asked if he was going to become a fishing influencer. "We're gonna need people to subscribe and really get it going off the ground," he laughed.