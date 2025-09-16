Capitals Announce Training Camp Roster

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals hockey is back.

Washington is set to kick off training camp on Thursday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with its first on-ice sessions and media day. The Capitals will undergo their annual physicals and have their internal media day on Wednesday.

The roster consists of 37 forwards, 18 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

Here is the full training camp roster:

Forwards: Anthony Beauvillier, Graeme Clark, Andrew Cristall, Grant Cruikshank, Nic Dowd, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Brandon Duhaime, Ethen Frank, Zac Funk, Ryan Hofer, Lyndon Lakovic, Hendrix Lapierre, Ryan Leonard, Eriks Mateiko, Connor McMichael, Sonny Milano, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Nachbaur, Alex Ovechkin, Terik Parascak, Ludwig Persson, Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Protas, Sheldon Rempal, Miroslav Satan Jr., Maxim Schafer, Spencer Smallman, Dalton Smith, Justin Sourdif, Dylan Strome, Matthew Strome, Alexander Suzdalev, Patrick Thomas, Luke Toporowski, Bogdan Trineyev, Tom Wilson

Defensemen: Cam Allen, Louie Belpedio, John Carlson, Ryan Chesley, Declan Chisholm, Jakob Chychrun, Martin Fehervary, David Gucciardi, Vincent Iorio, Nick Leivermann, Jon McDonald, Dylan McIlrath, Leon Muggli, Aaron Ness, Calle Rosen, Matt Roy, Rasmus Sandin, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders: Garin Bjorklund, Seth Eisele, Mitchell Gibson, Antoine Keller, Charlie Lindgren, Clay Stevenson, Logan Thompson