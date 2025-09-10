Capitals, Bears Announce New Speciality Jerseys

The Washington Capitals are showing off some new jerseys.

The Capitals have unveiled a collaborative specialty jersey with the Washington Nationals in honor of their 20th anniversary, featuring the "Washington" word mark in the Nats' font, along with the number on the front and back and the anniversary patch and Weagle on the shoulders.

Meanwhile, Dylan Strome will throw out the first pitch before the game against the Braves on Sept. 15.

Both teams will auction off the jerseys with proceeds benefiting their collective impact in D.C.'s Wards 7 and 8. The auctions open on Oct. 14.

Meanwhile, the Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey Bears are celebrating their long-standing relationship with the team with some new sweaters.

Hershey will host four Capitals nights this season, where the Bears will wear a specialty jersey in honor of the teams' ongoing affiliation. Then, the jerseys will be auctioned off on March 15.

The new jerseys are a tribute to Washington's "Screamin' Eagle" sweaters, which include a Bear fashioned as the Capitals' famous eagle logo and the "Bears" wordmark at the bottom of the jersey. On the shoulders is the Hershey Bears logo fashioned to resemble Washington's dome.