Quinn Hughes Traded To Wild; Canucks Captain Stays Out Of Metro

The Washington Capitals were reportedly around and in the sweepstakes for Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, but ultimately, didn't land the star defenseman as he has been traded to the Minnesota Wild.

Per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Wild have acquired Hughes in exchange for defenseman Zeev Buium, center Marco Rossi, left wing prospect Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick.

Per sources, Washington called and was very much interested in acquiring Hughes, wanting to bring in another top blueliner to bolster the current roster and give D.C. a chance to win in the short-term.

However, he ultimately landed in Minnesota.

Ultimately, several teams were in on the 26-year-old star defenseman, who stays in the West and heads to the Wild.

Hughes will become a free agent after next season.