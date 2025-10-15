Capitals Make Tough Decision, Place Iorio On Waivers

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals made a tough roster decision on Wednesday, placing defenseman Vincent Iorio on waivers. If he clears, he'll be assigned to the AHL's Hehrshey Bears.

With Dylan McIlrath closer to coming off the injured reserve and the team only able to carry 23 skaters, and with Pierre-Luc Dubois day-to-day and the team potentially needing an extra forward, Washington had to decide whether to waive McIlrath or Iorio, and ultimately, went with waiving Iorio.

The 22-year-old blueliner made the opening night roster after an impressive showing at training camp, but there hasn't been space or vacancies on the blue line for him to draw in this season. If he clears waivers, he can get more reps and significant minutes with Hershey as he continues his development.