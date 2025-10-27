Capitals Prospect Report: Lakovic & Parascak's Hot Starts, Crowder Making Noise, How Cristall, Protas & More Are Faring For Hershey

As the Washington Capitals continue to navigate through the start of the regular season, which has had its share of ups and downs, their prospects are doing their best to make their mark.

Here's the latest on how Washington's top names are doing to open the season.

Lynden Lakovic

It's been an impressive start for Lynden Lavkoic. The Capitals' 2025 first-rounder has 11 goals in 12 games, with a handful of them coming off breakaway opportunities.

It's two things about Lakovic's game that stand out, though; his speed, and his wicked shot. His skating's come a long way, and the 6-foot-5 winger can score from just about anywhere.

Lakovic also has an uncanny ability to get to the open space, but he also works hard to get there. Serving as Moose Jaw's captain again, the 18-year-old is on pace for 61 goals and 78 points this season.

After making noise and nearly forcing Washington's hand with an impressive first training camp, expect big things for him as he continues to develop in the right direction.

Terik Parascak

Following a bit of a rough go with the WHL's Prince George Cougars last season, where management noticed over-deployment and a bit of fatigue, Terik Parascak knew he had his work cut out for him this season.

While his training camp didn't necessarily go the way he wanted it to, he's heating up with Prince George and is on pace for another 100-plus point season after picking up 10 points in his last four games overall.

Through 10 total games, he has eight goals and eight assists. He takes good care of the puck, can stick-handle with ease and has the vision to make plays on the fly.

For the 2024 first-rounder, it's a positive step; now, it's about staying consitent.

Andrew Cristall, Ilya Protas & More Hit Milestones With Hershey, Ivan Miroshnichenko Injured

Washington has also seen Andrew Cristall and Ilya Protas adjusting well to pro hockey, as both have hit respective milestones and continue to make an impact as the AHL's Hershey Bears adapt to Derek King's systems.

Cristall picked up his first AHL goal on a nice one-timer on the power play on Saturday, and he has a goal and three assists for four points in six games so far as he continues to adapt to the higher level of play.

Protas, meanwhile, had the shootout winner for the Bears on Saturday, and with the same stat line as Cristall, is on pace for 48 points in his first AHL season. He's playing a center role and taking on a lot of responsibility for Hershey so far, and it's a positive sign of what's to come for the 6-foot-6 pivot.

Meanwhile, Alexander Suzdalev also got his first career AHL point and has had flashes of impressive play with Hershey so far. Eriks Mateiko is also playing in his first pro season and has been logging some big minutes amid injuries up front, and has one assist through six games.

Another forward to watch in his first pro season: Patrick Thomas. Thomas signed his entry-level deal last season and has played three games with the Bears, picking up his first pro goal on a nice shot.

On defense, Leon Muggli has appeared in two games and has one assist for the Bears, and between the pipes, Clay Stevenson continues to get used to being the No. 1 while rookie Garin Bjorklund has stood out with some impressive stops through the start of his career in the AHL. He was also one of the standouts at Capitals camp.

In less positive news for Washington, Ivan Miroshnichenko suffered an upper-body injury early on in the season and is out for the time being. Zac Funk is also still hurting.

Jackson Crowder's Hot Start

What a start to the year in the USHL it's been for Jackson Crowder. Crowder, who didn't know the Capitals had drafted him at first because an advertisement was playing when his name was called on TV, has 12 points through his first 11 games of the season, along with 27 penalty minutes.

Crowder, a hard-working center with size and physicality, hasn't shied away from getting into battles for the puck and has showcased his skill with some nifty plays. He's still dropping the gloves when he can, too.

The 6-foot-3 pivot has three goals and nine assists so far for the Chicago Steel and is on pace for a 68-point campaign, a significant boost from the 24-point season he put up in his rookie season.

Hutson, Schäfer, Sikora & Additional Prospect Notes

- Cole Hutson, who's expected to make the pro jump as soon as this spring, has two goals and six assists for seven points through eight games while wearing an "A" with the Boston University Terriers. The younger brother of Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane has made the highlight reel quite a bit, too.

- Maxim Schäfer is playing his first North American season after going to the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguaneens in the CHL Import Draft, and has picked up three goals and four assists for seven points in his first 10 games.

- Petr Sikora, who had a strong training camp, is playing in the Extraliga again, and has four points through his first six games of the season. Playing against grown men should continue to give him key experience as he develops.

- Miroslav Satan Jr. is still getting used to how things go in juniors. The OHL's Saginaw Spirit acquired his rights this offseason, and through 12 games, he's still looking for his first point and is a minus-3. The Capitals consider the 6-foot-8 winger a longer-term project.