Capitals Prospect Zac Funk Takes Big Step Forward In Return From Injury

The Washington Capitals got a positive update on prospect Zac Funk on Monday, as they re-assigned the rising forward to the AHL's Hershey Bears following time with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Funk has been working his way back to full strength after suffering a knee injury back in February 2025 that held him out for the remainder of last season, which he'd started in Hershsey and ultimately ended in South Carolina. He had skated at Capitals training camp in a non-contact jersey, but was ultimately sent to the Bears to continue his rehabilitation.

As he geared up to return to game action, he headed to the Stingrays at the start of December to get some playing time under his belt, and and got off to a red-hot start.

Through eight games, Funk picked up five goals and five assists, and had multi-point outings in his final three games with South Carolina.

Now, Funk will draw back in and be a welcome addition for the Bears, who are continuing to look for consistency on offense.

It's also a huge positive for the Capitals, who signed the undrafted free agent out of juniors in 2024 in the midst of his 67-goal, 123-point run with the WHL's Prince George Cougars.

Funk is a talented, versatile winger who can play on both sides of the ice and has a high hockey IQ that helps him find the open space and get to the high-danger areas, and he also has quick hands and a strong shot.

For Funk, the goal now is to focus on his health and consistency as he continues to adapt to the pro level, though from the looks of it, he's much more comfortable and ready to make noise.