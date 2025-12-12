Carbery Reflects On Capitals' Shootout Woes, Says Thursday's Loss 'Last Straw' As Team Seeks Fix

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery has been far from impressed with his team's performance in the shootout this season. The story was no different on Thursday.

Going the distance with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Capitals, who elected to shoot first in the shootout, failed to score on their three attempts from Anthony Beauvillier, Dylan Strome and finally Sonny Milano, and Seth Jarvis had the shootout winner for Carolina as D.C. dropped to 0-4 in the skills competition this season.

"I think this is probably the last straw with the guys that we've had (going)," coach Spencer Carbery said.

Washington has now dropped six of its last nine shootouts dating back to last season, with its most recent shootout win coming on April 10, 2025 against the Hurricanes.

Carbery said that when it comes to finding a fix for the shootout, the team's next step will be to go with different personnel and trying new things rather than going back to the same shooters.

That also means going with players who may have not gotten the call earlier on.

"We'll look at some different guys who we have in consideration. i could go through the whole list," Carbery said. "I've even thought about Tom Wilson. I know he hasn't shot a lot in his career, but he's leading our team in goals. (Connor McMichael), obviously, hasn't had a ton of success in his career. (Aliaksei Protas), you just start going down the list, Jakob Chychrun. But we've got to find a way to score in those situations."