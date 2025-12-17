Cole Hutson In 'No Rush' To Make NHL Jump, Already Has Strong Relationship With Capitals

Cole Hutson's NHL career hasn't started yet, but the rising defenseman already has a strong relationship with the Washington Capitals.

Hutson sat down for an interview with RG Media to discuss his development and mentioned that the team keeps tabs on his development and shows a lot of care for him.

"Players on the team just randomly text sometimes to check in," Hutson said. "Someone from the staff or players reaches out every day or every other day. It shows the kind of organization they've built.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but good pressure,” he added. “They trust you not to let the culture dip. That’s really cool and super exciting.”

Hutson is making noise in his sphomore season with the NCAA's Boston University Terriers, picking up seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-8.

Washington is looking forward to seeing the rising star eventually make the jump and bolster the blue line with his offensive prowess and high hockey IQ.

General manager Chris Patrick said over the offseason that the team's plan is to give him the space to accomplish what he wants to, and then re-evaluate where things stand and what he wants to do when the NCAA season comes to an end.

For Hutson, who is going to represent Team USA at the World Juniors, he's not thinking too far ahead.

"I'm in no rush to get there," he said of eventually joining the Capitals. "I want to be ready when I get there. I don't want to leave BU until I feel like I'm ready to be the best player on the ice."