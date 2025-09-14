FROM THE ARCHIVES: How The Arrivals Of Hunter & Malarchuk Changed The Capitals

This article originally appeared in The Hockey News magazine, Vol. 41, Issue 6, on Oct. 30, 1987

BY BOB FACHET

LANDOVER, Md.—The first returns are in on the big trade between Washington and Quebec and, as far as the Capitals are concerned, it’s a success.

Dale Hunter, centering the Capitals’ most productive line with wingers Mike Gartner and Greg Adams, collected two goals, three assists and 23 penalty minutes in five games.

Hunter spent seven years with the Nordiques, the same time span in which Michel Bergeron coached Quebec. When the two met for the first time as antagonists, Hunter scored twice, including the game-winner with 1:54 left in regulation time, to beat Bergeron’s New York Rangers 4-3.

Hunter’s praiseworthy play did not end with the decisive goal. Fifteen seconds remained when he lost a faceoff in the Washington end and the puck came back to David Shaw at the right point. Hunter dove to block the shot and the puck slid down the ice to assure the victory.

“Dale is so valuable to this team,” said Cap coach Bryan Murray. “You saw the last play of the game. He lost the faceoff and in a one-goal hockey game, they have a free shot almost. But Dale goes sliding up and makes the block.

“Dale isn’t a noisy guy, but you have to follow his lead. He takes the body, he goes to the net consistently, he ties up guys and he puts the stick on them in the comers.”

While Hunter was passing his early tests with the Washington fans, goaltender Clint Malarchuk was earning applause, too. Malarchuk won three of his first four starts while permitting 13 goals for a 3.25 average. His only loss was an opening-night, 4-3 setback in Boston when he stopped 30 shots in an outstanding effort.

“I’m so happy with our goaltending, it’s unbelievable,” Murray said while announcing that Malarchuk deserved to continue as the No. 1 man. Pete Peeters had played only one game, dropping a 6-5 decision in Buffalo.

All of Malarchuk’s victories came on home ice as the Capitals captured their first three Capital Centre contests. Never before in their 14-year history had they won the first two home games.

“It’s nice that we’re winning at home,” Malarchuk said.

Asked his reaction to the support he was receiving from the Capital Centre fans, Malarchuk said, “I’m happy because we’re winning. I can play better and I’m sure I will.”

Hunter and Malarchuk were obtained from Quebec in June for Alan Haworth, Gaetan Duchesne and a first-round draft choice (which the Nordiques used to claim Swift Current center Joe Sakic). At the time, there was considerale uproar in Washington. The only complaints now center in Quebec, where the deal was sold on the basis that Hunter was damaged goods because of a broken ankle. Now, it is obvious that he is healthy.