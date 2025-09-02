FROM THE ARCHIVES: Keith Jones' Impact On The Capitals

This article originally appeared in The Hockey News magazine vol. 48, issue 27, on March 24, 1995.

BY MIKE BROPHY

Keith Jones had just scored five goals in four games. That qualifies as a tear in this, the season of no offense.

But when The Hockey News contacted the Washington Capitals’ third-year right winger, he thought he was being set up-and not for a tip-in into an open net.

“I just have one question,” he said. “Is this Rob Pearson?”

“No, it really is The Hockey News,” Jones was assured.

“I need proof,” Jones said. “Give me a number so I can phone you back.”

Jones returned the call and apologized, but explained he has learned to become defensive since becoming offensive.

“The guys have been joking around with me since I started scoring,” he said. “I thought I was being set up.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Jones has been a low-profile grinding winger since joining the Capitals two years ago. He felt he had to fight and get under the skin of opponents to thrive and survive. Jones put together back-to-back seasons of 12 goals and 124 penalty minutes and 16 goals, 149 P1M.’

His production has risen since center Joe Juneau replaced rookie Pat Peake on his line with left winger Steve Konowalchuk; Jones had six goals and six points in six games. Consequently, the team’s play also picked up.

After starting the season 3-9-2, the Capitals improved to 7-10-5 in their next eight games. A four-game winning streak also coincided with the arrival of goalie Jim Carey from the Capitals’ American League affiliate, the Portland Pirates.

Juneau was mired in a season-long goal slump-he had just one goal in 20 games-but remains a premier set-up man with Jones the main benefactor.

“Our top line with Michal Pivonka, Dimitri Khristich and Peter Bondra has picked it up and it has an effect on the other lines,” said the 26-year-old Jones. “We’re getting the jump on teams now and forcing them to play from behind. When that happens, things open up bit for Juneau and he has been feeding me.”

Washington coach Jim Schoenfeld sees no reason why Jones can’t continue to score at his recent clip.

“His strength is his willingness to go to the net and compete in the high-traffic areas,” Schoenfeld said. “He’s a good skater so quite often he’s first on the puck and creates turnovers. As long as he’s willing to put up with the punishment, he’ll continue to create scoring chances for himself.”

Jones isn’t about to let his goal binge go to his head. He’s not predicting big numbers the rest of the way and cringes at the mere mention of a SOTO goal season in the near future.

“Some days early in the year I would wake up and wonder if I’d be a five-goal scorer,” Jones said. “I’m on a hot streak, but you never know how long that will last. The key is to keep doing the other things that have kept you in the league.”