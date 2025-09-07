FROM THE ARCHIVES: Remembering Milan Novy & His Stint With The Capitals

This story originally appeared in The Hockey News magazine, vol. 36, issue 4, on Oct. 29, 1982

BY BOB FACHET

LANDOVER—Throughout the Washington Capitals’ training camp, there was doubt whether Czech import Milan Novy would be able to adapt to the National Hockey League. Novy looked lost on the ice and nobody could help him, since his language problem left him unable to communicate with his new teammates.

When the Capitals began playing for real, however, on opening night at Madison Square Garden, Novy quickly showed that he belonged. Novy collected a goal and two assists as the Capitals defeated the New York Rangers, 5-4, and extended their unbeaten streak at the Garden to five games.

Although he is the leading scorer in Czech hockey history and was voted No. 2 European player of all time behind Vladislav Tretiak, Novy was not coveted by NHL teams in the June draft. Washington was able to pluck him in the third round, with a choice acquired from Buffalo in a flip flop that accompanied the Alan Haworth deal.

Roger Crozier, in one of his last acts as Washington general manager, negotiated Novy’s contract, a one-year deal for about $110,000 with options dependent on performance.

Novy was optimistic when he attended an August press conference and, through an interpreter, he said, “I have played over here so often and succeeded each time, so there is no problem in the future.”

But there was no interpreter at Hershey and for two weeks, Novy appeared a confused beginner, unable to talk with his roommate, Bengt Gustafsson. The Swede was aware of Novy’s problems, made an extra effort to be helpful and, on opening night, shared Novy’s glory.

After Novy had tied the game at 4-4, Gustafsson left two Rangers sprawled in his wake as he made a sensational move to set up Mike Gartner for the winner with 1:50 left.

Like many European hockey players, Novy has to become accustomed to the new way of life and a smaller rink.

“I think I was with Milan to try to help him out,” Gustafsson said. “I’m on the same wave length he is. We think things out. When I came here, Rolfie (Edberg) was here and helped me out. You go through a lot of problems—different style, smaller rink and all the personal things you have to do like a house and a phone, things you dont’ know anything about. I think things will get better for Milan. He has good skills, he just needs time to make the change.”

General Manager David Poile, who inherited Novy, was delighted with the Czech’s NHL debut.

“At age 31, there was some conjecture that he might be over the hill,” Poile said. “Time will tell, but those three points are a big step forward and I’m sure he’ll show a lot of progress as the season goes on.”