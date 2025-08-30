This piece originally appeared in The Hockey News magazine, vol. 30, issue 34, on June 1, 1977

BY RON WEBER

WASHINGTON—The Washington Capitals like all other members of the National Hockey League are deeply absorbed in watching and grading Junior “A” players who turn 20 in 1977.

So let’s examine some of these young practicioners of the art of hockey in Quebec, Ontario and Western Canada. This comes, mind you, after some strictly unofficial rumor sampling between the Potomac and the Pacific.

The Quebec Major Hockey League: Jean Savard, center, Quebec— “Strong little man (165 lb). Has everything including courage.”

Eddie Godin, right wing, Quebec — “Fair amount to offer.”

Michel Bossy, right wing, Laval — “No question about his ability to put the puck in.”

Jere Gillis, left wing, Sherbrooke — “Appears to be able to do it all a cinch first rounder. Plays a position that is thin in this year’s draft.”

Lucien Deblois, right wing, Sorel — “Highly rated with bad team.”

Bob Picard, defense, Montreal — “Doesn’t appear to have any weaknesses. Strong desire to be hockey player. Should go one two or three.”

Normand Dupont, left wing, Montreal — “Good one. Will go in the last half of the first round.”

Ontario Major Junior: Dale McCourt, center. St. Catharines — “May have been worn down by European trip at midseason. then rush to catch London But. taking into account his long junior career he was superb with no apparent weaknesses. One of top three in first round.”

ROBERT PICARD…Among Top Three

Ric Seiling, right wing, St. Catharines — “Good hockey sense. Exceptional skater. And he didn’t get his points playing with McCourt.”

Red Laurence, center, Kitchener — “Ten miles ahead of everybody when he got hurt (leg). Took the rest a month to catch his points.”

Doug Wilson, defense, Ottawa — Very mobile, moves the puck well. Could have been semi-sleeper if he hadn’t gotten his team into Memorial Cup.”.

Scott Campbell, defense, London — “Like a Rick Green (first pick last year) in size. Carries the puck more.”

Mike Crombeen, right wing, Kingston — “Hurt during the playoffs but can do most everything.”

Ron Duguay, center, Sudbury — “Big strong, well rated. Quicker than he looks. Some wariness about his demeanor.”

John Anderson, Right wing, Toronto — “Middle of first rounder. Big and strong: Good one-on-one or as team player.”

Cary Farelli, right wing, Toronto — “Stock went down quite a bit. His size is against him. Point-wise very productive.”

Western Canada: Kevin McCarthy, defense, Winnipeg — “Praised highly, especially by his coach but defensive ability not proven. A first rounder.”

Brad Maxwell, defense, New Westminster — “Smoothie, at six-foot-two, 185 pounds strong enough. Exceptional playmaker.”

Barry Beck, defense, New Westminster — “Bigger, stronger, nastier than Maxwell. Detroit likes him. He, Picard and McCourt could be first three taken.”

Miles Zaharko, defense, New Westminster — “Overlocked because of Beck and Maxwell who cut into his ice time but could surpass one of them.”

Mark Lofthouse, right wing, New Westminster — “Had slow start this season but that was due to playing with younger guys as New West’s experience was on defense.”

Ron Areshenkoff, center. Medicine Hat — “Solid.”

Brian Hill, right wing, Medicine Hat — “Also solid.”

That’s 23 names. Place your bets, folks. One thing you might bet on. Those 23 will take up most of the first round picks.

As for the Capitals, they get the third choice behind Detroit and Denver. The Rockies seemed to be leaning toward Beck, the cruncher defenseman with New Westminster. But other teams are leaning on Colorado to trade their top pick.

The word is out that Toronto was considering dangling both their first round choices (numbers 10 and 11) and a veteran player in front of Colorado in order to get a shot at Beck.

This pre-supposes that the Red Wings would begin things with the selection of McCourt, the record-scoring center with St. Catharines. And all this would leave the Caps free to grab Picard, the heady defenseman with Montreal.

They call it “idle” speculation. But it’s fun. And, remember, the NHL general managers are indulging in it, too.