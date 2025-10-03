Hendrix Lapierre Back At Center, Ready To Keep Thriving With Capitals: 'Mentally, It's The Best I've Felt'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — When it comes to Hendrix Lapierre, Washington Capitals teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois wants you to keep his hockey IQ in mind.

Lapierre's been thriving through the preseason, picking up a league-leading six assists and seven points while catching the attention of his teammates and the coaching staff. It's not just his production, but his speed, hockey IQ and 200-foot game, that have helped him cement himself as a lock for the roster.

Since mid-September, the only thing on his mind has been to make the Capitals' opening night roster. Now, with just days left in camp, he's not only a lock, but back in his natural position, playing the third-line center role he lost a year ago.

"Lappy, it was a matter of time. Smart players always find a way, and Lappy's one of the smartest players in this room," Pierre-Luc Dubois said, adding, "It's not always easy for young guys to come in this league and have an impact right away, but the smart ones figure it out. Lappy's so smart, such a good player... he's just scratching the surface of what he can become."

The 23-year-old credits his turnaround to his offseason training, as well as the mental reset he had after last season didn't go as planned.

"I put in a lot of work in the summer. I'd say mentally, it's the best I felt just knowing i have one goal in mind and I've said that to you before. Everything that I've done since Sept. 15 has been to make this team," Lapierre said.

Right now, Lapierre is playing with Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Leonard on a third-line combination, and though that's subject to change, coach Spencer Carbery said that Lapierre's strong camp has ultimately forced his hand.

"My confidence level in him playing the middle and potentially earning that third-line center role has made us consider some different options,"Carbery said.

Lapierre knows there's still one exhibition game left to go and still a lot more to prove, but he feels he's in the best possible position to succeed this time around.

" feel great mentally, I feel full of confidence, I know I put in the work this summer. I know I'm putting in the work in the practices, so when I get into game situations, I feel really comfortable."