Playing For His Childhood Team In The Capitals, Sourdif Ready To Hold Himself To 'A Really High Standard'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The script couldn't have been written any better for Justin Sourdif.

Sourdif grew up a Washington Capitals fan; he's still a proud owner of Alex Ovechkin's alternate captain jersey from the "Rock The Red" era, albiet it doesn't fit him anymore. On Wednesday, he'll get to stand on the ice he'd dreamed of, wearing that Capitals jersey again — this time, though, it'll be his own.

"It's pretty surreal to be able to wear that sweater... I'm just really, really, really excited," Sourdif smiled.

Of course, getting here wasn't as straightforward for Sourdif, but after years of paying his dues, he's finally getting his shot at what will be his first full season at the NHL level.

"It's going to be a special, special night for him," coach Spencer Carbery said. "He's worked his butt off for this moment."

The 23-year-old was originally taken in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, and despite years of rising through the ranks and impressing at the AHL level, there wasn't room for him on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions' roster. At the same time, the Capitals had their sights set on the prospect, trying to trade for him on a number of occasions.

"To have an interest in me, as a player, that's always really good for my confidence," Sourdif said, adding, "There's always teams watching you, and you can make that next step, you can make that next jump."

Finally, Washington was able to make its move, acquiring Sourdif this summer in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pick. General manager Chris Patrick cited Sourdif's vision, shot and versatility as major assets, while also noting that he carries a lot of upside, a trend that's previously worked in D.C.'s favor when it comes to these types of moves.

Now, Sourdif is ready to live up to those expectations as he starts on the powerhouse fourth with Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd.

"Playing with tenacity and pace, wearing out the other teams' top lines and really making it hard on them (are my biggest strengths)," Sourdif said. "If they're going to try and score, it's going to be a grueling shift, shift after shift. I think when we're out there, we'll be able to contribute ourselves and help the team out in all three zones."

Ultimately, though, Sourdif wants to do what he can to not just stick around at the highest level, but do right by his team.

"I'm going to hold myself to a really high standard," Sourdif said. "It's a long season, and I just want to make a really good first impression."