Leonard, Cristall, Lakovic & More Highlight Capitals 2025 Rookie Camp Roster

The Washington Capitals will be hitting the ice in Annapolis this week as they hold their annual rookie camp at McMullen Hockey Arena.

Ryan Leonard and Andrew Cristall headline the roster of 23 players, which consists of 15 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Lynden Lakovic, the first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will also be in attendance.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards: Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Stan Cooley, Andrew Cristall, Jackson Crowder, Lynden Lakovic, Ryan Leonard, Eriks Mateiko, Terik Parascak, Ludwig Persson, Ilya Protas, Miroslav Satan Jr., Maxim Schafer, Alexander Suzdalev, Patrick Thomas

Defensemen: Cam Allen, Ryan Chesley, John Fusco, David Gucciardi, Nolan Krenzen, Leon Muggli

Goaltenders: Chase Anderson, Seth Eisele

And here is the full schedule. All practices at McMullen Hockey Arena are free and open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 12

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 13

No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 15

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)